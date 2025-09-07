Left Menu

Tripura Pledges Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Flood Relief

Tripura CM Manik Saha announced a Rs 5 crore contribution to assist Himachal Pradesh's relief efforts after devastating floods. He expressed his solidarity with the Himachal Pradesh CM and the affected families, highlighting the state's commitment to supporting relief activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-09-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 08:56 IST
Tripura Pledges Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Flood Relief
Tripura CM Manik Saha
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity amid the recent catastrophic floods in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has pledged Rs 5 crore to aid relief efforts. The announcement came following a conversation with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, where Saha expressed deep condolences for those affected by the disaster.

Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has endured 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts, causing extensive damage. Saha underscored his government's commitment to standing with the people of Himachal Pradesh during this challenging time, emphasizing Tripura's readiness to offer support.

Reaffirming Tripura's resolute support, Saha addressed the public via social media, stating the contribution aims to bolster relief activities and alleviate the plight of those impacted by the floods. He commended the resilience of the victims and expressed hope for their swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AP reporters see smoke rising from Ukraine's cabinet of ministers building after a mass Russian attack on Kyiv, reports AP.

AP reporters see smoke rising from Ukraine's cabinet of ministers building a...

 Global
2
Smoke Rises Over Kyiv's Cabinet Amid Russian Assault

Smoke Rises Over Kyiv's Cabinet Amid Russian Assault

 Ukraine
3
Rising Stars: Triumph at the U.S. Open Junior Championships

Rising Stars: Triumph at the U.S. Open Junior Championships

 Global
4
Srinagar Set to Host Prestigious Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship

Srinagar Set to Host Prestigious Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025