Tripura Pledges Rs 5 Crore for Himachal Flood Relief

In a show of solidarity amid the recent catastrophic floods in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has pledged Rs 5 crore to aid relief efforts. The announcement came following a conversation with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, where Saha expressed deep condolences for those affected by the disaster.

Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has endured 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts, causing extensive damage. Saha underscored his government's commitment to standing with the people of Himachal Pradesh during this challenging time, emphasizing Tripura's readiness to offer support.

Reaffirming Tripura's resolute support, Saha addressed the public via social media, stating the contribution aims to bolster relief activities and alleviate the plight of those impacted by the floods. He commended the resilience of the victims and expressed hope for their swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)