Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Police Car Plunges into Swollen River

A police car carrying three personnel skidded off a bridge and plunged into the flooded Kshipra river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The body of Inspector Ashok Sharma has been recovered, while efforts continue to locate two missing officers. Search operations involve multiple rescue teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Police Car Plunges into Swollen River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police vehicle carrying three personnel veered off a bridge and into the swollen Kshipra river, following heavy rainfall.

Authorities reported that the accident occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Inspector Ashok Sharma's body was retrieved, while search operations are ongoing for Sub-inspector Madan Lal and Constable Aarti Pal.

Teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, alongside Home Guards, have mobilized boats, drones, and divers in a concerted effort to find the missing officers despite the challenging conditions.

TRENDING

1
Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

 India
2
Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

 Global
3
The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

 United Kingdom
4
Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Mi...

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025