Tragedy Strikes as Police Car Plunges into Swollen River
A police car carrying three personnel skidded off a bridge and plunged into the flooded Kshipra river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. The body of Inspector Ashok Sharma has been recovered, while efforts continue to locate two missing officers. Search operations involve multiple rescue teams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police vehicle carrying three personnel veered off a bridge and into the swollen Kshipra river, following heavy rainfall.
Authorities reported that the accident occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Inspector Ashok Sharma's body was retrieved, while search operations are ongoing for Sub-inspector Madan Lal and Constable Aarti Pal.
Teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, alongside Home Guards, have mobilized boats, drones, and divers in a concerted effort to find the missing officers despite the challenging conditions.
