Tragedy Strikes as Police Car Plunges into Swollen River

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police vehicle carrying three personnel veered off a bridge and into the swollen Kshipra river, following heavy rainfall.

Authorities reported that the accident occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Inspector Ashok Sharma's body was retrieved, while search operations are ongoing for Sub-inspector Madan Lal and Constable Aarti Pal.

Teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, alongside Home Guards, have mobilized boats, drones, and divers in a concerted effort to find the missing officers despite the challenging conditions.