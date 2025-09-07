Left Menu

Rajasthan's Custodial Deaths Under Scrutiny

A government report reveals 20 custodial deaths in Rajasthan police lock-ups from August 2023 to August 2025. Causes include suicides, health issues, and an escape attempt. The Supreme Court is examining compliance with its directive on CCTV camera installations in police stations, highlighting negligence in some cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:41 IST
Rajasthan's Custodial Deaths Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government report has unveiled a disturbing trend, with Rajasthan recording 20 custodial deaths in police lock-ups between August 2023 and August 2025. Notably, six of these fatalities were attributed to suicides, while 12 death cases were linked to health issues such as heart attacks.

The report emerged in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan and revealed one death occurred during an escape attempt, with an ongoing dispute over another case. It highlights recurring patterns including chest pain, heatstroke, and hanging incidents.

The Supreme Court has taken notice, focusing on compliance with its directive mandating CCTV installations in police stations, after negligence in some cases where officers faced disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

 India
2
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea
3
BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025