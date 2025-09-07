Rajasthan's Custodial Deaths Under Scrutiny
A government report reveals 20 custodial deaths in Rajasthan police lock-ups from August 2023 to August 2025. Causes include suicides, health issues, and an escape attempt. The Supreme Court is examining compliance with its directive on CCTV camera installations in police stations, highlighting negligence in some cases.
- Country:
- India
A government report has unveiled a disturbing trend, with Rajasthan recording 20 custodial deaths in police lock-ups between August 2023 and August 2025. Notably, six of these fatalities were attributed to suicides, while 12 death cases were linked to health issues such as heart attacks.
The report emerged in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan and revealed one death occurred during an escape attempt, with an ongoing dispute over another case. It highlights recurring patterns including chest pain, heatstroke, and hanging incidents.
The Supreme Court has taken notice, focusing on compliance with its directive mandating CCTV installations in police stations, after negligence in some cases where officers faced disciplinary actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
