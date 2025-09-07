Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as China Trails Canadian and Australian Warships

In a display of escalating tensions, China's military announced on Saturday that it had monitored and warned Canadian and Australian warships navigating through the Taiwan Strait. Labeling the move as provocative, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command stated that both nations were responsible for 'trouble-making.'

The Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec, along with the Australian guided-missile destroyer Brisbane, reportedly sailed the contested waters as part of routine operations. Australia's Department of Defence emphasized its compliance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Meanwhile, a Canadian armed forces spokesperson highlighted ongoing freedom of navigation efforts. Taiwan's defense ministry expressed vigilance over activities in the Strait, reinforcing its position against Beijing's territorial claims.

