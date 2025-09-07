Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as China Trails Canadian and Australian Warships

The Chinese military has shadowed Canadian and Australian ships in the Taiwan Strait, decrying their passage as provocative. Both countries assert their actions comply with international law, promoting freedom of navigation. This incident highlights the ongoing disputes over the strategic waterway's status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a display of escalating tensions, China's military announced on Saturday that it had monitored and warned Canadian and Australian warships navigating through the Taiwan Strait. Labeling the move as provocative, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command stated that both nations were responsible for 'trouble-making.'

The Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec, along with the Australian guided-missile destroyer Brisbane, reportedly sailed the contested waters as part of routine operations. Australia's Department of Defence emphasized its compliance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Meanwhile, a Canadian armed forces spokesperson highlighted ongoing freedom of navigation efforts. Taiwan's defense ministry expressed vigilance over activities in the Strait, reinforcing its position against Beijing's territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

