Shocking Allegations: Village Crime Unveiled

A grim incident surfaced in a village as a 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a local man, police reported on Sunday. The heinous act was recorded on video, escalating the gravity of the crime.

The suspect, a fellow resident of the girl's locality, is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation. The crime took place on Friday evening in the Bazar Shukul police station area when the assailant lured the girl out of her home.

Amid threats to post the video online and harm her, the brave victim reported the ordeal to her mother, leading to a police complaint filed by her father the following day. Authorities registered a case under relevant laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and sent the girl for a medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)