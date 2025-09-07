Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

Amidst the devastating floods in Punjab, AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced a critical move allowing farmers to extract deposited sand from their fields, addressing a major concern for subsequent crop sowing.

Highlighting the plight of farmers after the floods, Sisodia urged the central government to release a pending Rs 60,000 crore to aid in relief efforts. He promised prompt policy action from the state, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to facilitate sand extraction.

Addressing media queries, Sisodia criticized the central ministers' slow response, emphasizing that the dire needs of Punjab's flood victims require immediate attention and financial support.