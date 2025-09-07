Left Menu

Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced that Punjab farmers would soon be permitted to extract sand from their fields, addressing a major concern following severe floods. Farmers faced crop loss and are now worried about sowing the next Rabi crop due to sand accumulation. Sisodia urged the central government to release pending funds for flood relief.

  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the devastating floods in Punjab, AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced a critical move allowing farmers to extract deposited sand from their fields, addressing a major concern for subsequent crop sowing.

Highlighting the plight of farmers after the floods, Sisodia urged the central government to release a pending Rs 60,000 crore to aid in relief efforts. He promised prompt policy action from the state, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to facilitate sand extraction.

Addressing media queries, Sisodia criticized the central ministers' slow response, emphasizing that the dire needs of Punjab's flood victims require immediate attention and financial support.

