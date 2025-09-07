Left Menu

Delhi Police's Operation Snatch: Cracking Down on Juvenile Auto-Lifters

In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police apprehended 16 individuals, including six juveniles, for vehicle theft. They recovered 22 stolen two-wheelers during a week-long drive in Delhi's north district. The suspects used stolen vehicles for other crimes and to fund drug habits, police revealed.

During a significant crackdown on motor vehicle thefts, Delhi Police detained 16 individuals—among them, six juveniles—over a spree that saw 22 stolen two-wheelers recovered in the city's north district.

Authorities report the suspects used the stolen vehicles for snatching and robberies citywide. A total of 10 motorcycles and 12 scooters were seized, solving 22 reported cases of motor vehicle theft across the capital.

Operations near Shastri Nagar and Inderlok led to arresting multiple gang members, including juveniles. The suspects, many of whom are alleged drug addicts, targeted two-wheelers in secluded spots, selling the vehicles cheaply to fund drug habits while also using them for fast escapes during crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

