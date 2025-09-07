Left Menu

Outcry in Kerala: Opposition Leader Demands Action Against Police Brutality

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, demands dismissal of policemen involved in a 2023 custodial torture case in Thrissur. He criticized the state's police administration, alleging political influence from the chief minister's office. Satheesan vows to persist until justice is served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:37 IST
Outcry in Kerala: Opposition Leader Demands Action Against Police Brutality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the ongoing debate over police brutality in Kerala, V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition, has called for the immediate dismissal of officers implicated in a custodial torture case in Thrissur. The case, captured on CCTV, involves the assault of a Congress local leader at the Kunnamkulam police station, a video obtained recently via the Right to Information Act.

Satheesan accused a 'caucus' in the chief minister's office of manipulating the police force, stating that the Director General of Police lacks control over district officers, creating a troubling power vacuum. He cited further evidence of custodial brutality with the release of another CCTV video from Peechi police station, involving alleged assaults on restaurant employees.

Amidst criticisms and political speculation, Satheesan remains resolute in his stance, vowing to uphold his principles despite alleged media attacks orchestrated against him. He reiterated his commitment to restoring the Congress-led United Democratic Front to power, with decisions about leadership roles left to the Congress high command.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
2
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India
3
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
4
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025