Outcry in Kerala: Opposition Leader Demands Action Against Police Brutality

In a significant development in the ongoing debate over police brutality in Kerala, V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition, has called for the immediate dismissal of officers implicated in a custodial torture case in Thrissur. The case, captured on CCTV, involves the assault of a Congress local leader at the Kunnamkulam police station, a video obtained recently via the Right to Information Act.

Satheesan accused a 'caucus' in the chief minister's office of manipulating the police force, stating that the Director General of Police lacks control over district officers, creating a troubling power vacuum. He cited further evidence of custodial brutality with the release of another CCTV video from Peechi police station, involving alleged assaults on restaurant employees.

Amidst criticisms and political speculation, Satheesan remains resolute in his stance, vowing to uphold his principles despite alleged media attacks orchestrated against him. He reiterated his commitment to restoring the Congress-led United Democratic Front to power, with decisions about leadership roles left to the Congress high command.