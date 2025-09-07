Rajasthan Extends Support to Flood-hit Uttarakhand

In a show of solidarity, the Rajasthan government has committed Rs 5 crore to assist flood-stricken Uttarakhand. The funds, originating from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aim to bolster immediate relief efforts and rehabilitation work in the devastated region.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, in a conversation with Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, assured complete support for the ongoing relief initiatives. An official statement confirmed the dispatch of a demand draft to expedite aid distribution.

Expressing sorrow over the calamity, Sharma emphasized the unity between the states, stating, "Rajasthan stands shoulder to shoulder with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis." This gesture is part of a broader commitment to aid affected families and rebuild communities post-floods.