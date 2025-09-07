Thieves Nabbed for Onam Liquor Heist

In a swift operation, police on Sunday apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a liquor theft from a Kerala State Beverages Corporation outlet in Kollengode, resulting in a loss estimated at Rs 25,000.

The suspects, identified as Ravi, 53, from Peechampadam, Nenmeni, and Muraleedharan, 48, from Payilur, Kollengode, were implicated in dismantling a tin-sheet wall at the outlet on Friday morning, coinciding with Thiruvonam, to carry out the heist.

Using CCTV footage, authorities pinpointed Muraleedharan, already a suspect in several thefts. His confession led to the arrest of his accomplice, Ravi. The duo reportedly profited by selling the stolen 500 ml bottles at inflated prices during the Onam dry day. Both have been remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)