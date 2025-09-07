Left Menu

Thieves Nabbed for Onam Liquor Heist

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing liquor worth Rs 25,000 from a Kerala State Beverages Corporation outlet in Kollengode. The theft occurred on Thiruvonam, with the accused bypassing security by dismantling a tin-sheet wall. CCTV footage led to their swift capture and judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, police on Sunday apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a liquor theft from a Kerala State Beverages Corporation outlet in Kollengode, resulting in a loss estimated at Rs 25,000.

The suspects, identified as Ravi, 53, from Peechampadam, Nenmeni, and Muraleedharan, 48, from Payilur, Kollengode, were implicated in dismantling a tin-sheet wall at the outlet on Friday morning, coinciding with Thiruvonam, to carry out the heist.

Using CCTV footage, authorities pinpointed Muraleedharan, already a suspect in several thefts. His confession led to the arrest of his accomplice, Ravi. The duo reportedly profited by selling the stolen 500 ml bottles at inflated prices during the Onam dry day. Both have been remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

