Murder, Mob Justice, and Tragic Retribution in West Bengal's Nadia District

In a chilling case of alleged murder and subsequent mob justice, four individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the killing of a young boy in West Bengal's Nadia district. The court ordered them into 10 days of police custody on Sunday.

Following the discovery of the boy's body in a pond on Saturday, accusations from his family sparked violence in the community. Amid a climate of heightened tensions and old disputes, a couple accused of involvement in the crime was lynched by an enraged mob, while other family members suffered injuries.

Authorities confirmed the boy was strangled and are probing the mob's involvement, having identified over 200 participants. As investigations continue, the case underscores local unrest and the brutal quest for retribution that unfolded.