Acid Attack Horror: Father Arrested in Karnataka

In a shocking incident, Karnataka police arrested a 48-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly attacking his daughter and niece with acid in Parakadavu.

The accused, Manoj K C, hailing from Karike, reportedly poured the acid during a family altercation. Both girls, aged 17 and 10, sustained burn injuries.

Following the heinous act, police apprehended Manoj after conducting a search. Authorities confirmed his arrest, and investigations are ongoing.

