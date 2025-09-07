Acid Attack Horror: Father Arrested in Karnataka
A 48-year-old man, identified as Manoj K C from Karike, Karnataka, was arrested for allegedly attacking his daughter and niece with acid in Parakadavu. The incident occurred during a family dispute. Both girls sustained injuries, and Manoj fled before being captured by police the next day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:34 IST
- India
In a shocking incident, Karnataka police arrested a 48-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly attacking his daughter and niece with acid in Parakadavu.
The accused, Manoj K C, hailing from Karike, reportedly poured the acid during a family altercation. Both girls, aged 17 and 10, sustained burn injuries.
Following the heinous act, police apprehended Manoj after conducting a search. Authorities confirmed his arrest, and investigations are ongoing.
