Acid Attack Horror: Father Arrested in Karnataka

A 48-year-old man, identified as Manoj K C from Karike, Karnataka, was arrested for allegedly attacking his daughter and niece with acid in Parakadavu. The incident occurred during a family dispute. Both girls sustained injuries, and Manoj fled before being captured by police the next day.

Updated: 07-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident, Karnataka police arrested a 48-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly attacking his daughter and niece with acid in Parakadavu.

The accused, Manoj K C, hailing from Karike, reportedly poured the acid during a family altercation. Both girls, aged 17 and 10, sustained burn injuries.

Following the heinous act, police apprehended Manoj after conducting a search. Authorities confirmed his arrest, and investigations are ongoing.

