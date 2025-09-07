Left Menu

Gujarat Legislative Assembly to Discuss Five Key Bills

The Gujarat legislative assembly's monsoon session will introduce five critical bills, including the GST (second amendment) bill. A resolution celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor is also on the agenda. The session, scheduled from September 8 to 10, will host discussions on multiple legislative amendments.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:03 IST
  India
  • India

As the monsoon session of the Gujarat legislative assembly kicks off, five significant bills, notably the GST (second amendment) bill, are set for discussion. The assembly will also see the introduction of a resolution praising the Centre and armed forces for the successful Operation Sindoor.

The session, held in Gandhinagar from September 8 to 10, aims to deliberate and approve these legislative proposals. State Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel announced these developments, highlighting the session's agenda.

In addition to the legislative discussions, Monday's session will pay tribute to the victims of the recent Air India plane crash, among whom was former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Bills on the table include amendments related to factories, GST, Jan Vishwas, and medical practitioners and institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

