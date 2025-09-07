Tragic Deception: Father Arrested for Daughter's Murder Disguised as Suicide
A man in Maharashtra's Jalna district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter and staging it as a suicide. The crime came to light after police found inconsistencies at the scene. Haribhau Jogdand reportedly opposed his daughter’s relationship, leading to the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a man has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his daughter and attempting to present it as a suicide, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The disturbing revelation came from Dawalwadi in Badnapur tehsil on September 5 when local police were alerted to what initially appeared to be a suicide. However, an inspection at the scene revealed inconsistencies, prompting further investigation.
Haribhau Jogdand, the woman's father, admitted to the heinous act, confessing that he strangled his daughter in a dispute over her relationship with a man and then staged the scene as a suicide. Jogdand was subsequently arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
