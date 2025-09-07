Left Menu

Tragic Deception: Father Arrested for Daughter's Murder Disguised as Suicide

A man in Maharashtra's Jalna district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter and staging it as a suicide. The crime came to light after police found inconsistencies at the scene. Haribhau Jogdand reportedly opposed his daughter’s relationship, leading to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:05 IST
Tragic Deception: Father Arrested for Daughter's Murder Disguised as Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a man has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his daughter and attempting to present it as a suicide, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The disturbing revelation came from Dawalwadi in Badnapur tehsil on September 5 when local police were alerted to what initially appeared to be a suicide. However, an inspection at the scene revealed inconsistencies, prompting further investigation.

Haribhau Jogdand, the woman's father, admitted to the heinous act, confessing that he strangled his daughter in a dispute over her relationship with a man and then staged the scene as a suicide. Jogdand was subsequently arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

Punjab in Peril: Floods Wreak Havoc Across State

 India
2
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
3
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
4
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025