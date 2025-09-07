Communal Clashes Erupt During Ganesh Idol Immersion in Maddur

Tension enveloped Maddur town in Mandya district after communal clashes erupted during the immersion of a Lord Ganesh idol on Sunday, police reported.

The volatile situation was triggered by stone-pelting, allegedly instigated by miscreants from another community, causing widespread unrest.

According to police sources, disturbances began during the Ganesh immersion procession in Ram Rahim Nagar, leading to skirmishes between young men from both communities. Police were compelled to intervene as clashes intensified.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi responded swiftly, rushing to the scene to assess and contain the situation.

Additional police forces have been deployed, and prohibitory orders implemented in Maddur to curb further violence, a police official noted. The Ganesh immersion proceeded under tight security oversight.

A strong police presence remains stationed in sensitive areas across Maddur.

Authorities have called for residents to maintain peace, issuing stern warnings against those inciting rumors or disrupting communal harmony.

The district administration seeks collaboration from both communities to support police efforts in restoring order and normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)