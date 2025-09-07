Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found Ablaze in Jharkhand

A disturbing incident took place in Chakradharpur, Jharkhand, where a woman's body was discovered engulfed in flames at a garbage dump on Sunday.

Located at the busy Bharat Bhawan Chowk of West Singhbhum district, the body was over half-burnt by the time authorities arrived. Subsequently, it was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Officer-in-charge Awadesh Kumar indicated that no identification had been made, though the victim appeared to be over 30. Police are reviewing CCTV footage, suspecting foul play, with the body possibly set on fire to eliminate evidence.