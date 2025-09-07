Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found Ablaze in Jharkhand
A woman's body was found burning in a garbage dump in Chakradharpur, Jharkhand. Police suspect murder and are examining CCTV footage to identify culprits. The body, believed to belong to someone over 30, was sent for post-mortem, but her identity remains unknown at this time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident took place in Chakradharpur, Jharkhand, where a woman's body was discovered engulfed in flames at a garbage dump on Sunday.
Located at the busy Bharat Bhawan Chowk of West Singhbhum district, the body was over half-burnt by the time authorities arrived. Subsequently, it was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Officer-in-charge Awadesh Kumar indicated that no identification had been made, though the victim appeared to be over 30. Police are reviewing CCTV footage, suspecting foul play, with the body possibly set on fire to eliminate evidence.
