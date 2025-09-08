Left Menu

Israel's Supreme Court Demands Adequate Nutrition for Palestinian Prisoners

Israel's Supreme Court ruled that the government must improve nutrition for Palestinian security prisoners after allegations of malnutrition and starvation surfaced. Rights groups report widespread abuse, insufficient food, and poor conditions in prisons. The ruling demands compliance with legal standards for basic subsistence, despite opposition from Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-09-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 00:17 IST
Israel's Supreme Court Demands Adequate Nutrition for Palestinian Prisoners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli Supreme Court has issued a landmark ruling requiring the government to enhance the nutritional provisions for Palestinian security prisoners. This decision comes amid growing concerns and allegations regarding the neglect in meeting basic subsistence needs within the country's prisons.

The ruling follows a petition filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and Gisha, alleging that post-war policy changes in Gaza led to malnutrition and starvation among inmates. Rights organizations have documented numerous instances of prison abuse, highlighting inadequate food, health care, and poor living conditions.

In response to the court's decision, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the ruling, insisting the current policy of minimal conditions as per Israeli law would persist. The court, however, has mandated steps to ensure prisoners receive sufficient food, reinforcing the legal obligation to maintain basic human rights standards in detention facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

