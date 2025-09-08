Israel's Supreme Court Demands Adequate Nutrition for Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli Supreme Court has issued a landmark ruling requiring the government to enhance the nutritional provisions for Palestinian security prisoners. This decision comes amid growing concerns and allegations regarding the neglect in meeting basic subsistence needs within the country's prisons.

The ruling follows a petition filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and Gisha, alleging that post-war policy changes in Gaza led to malnutrition and starvation among inmates. Rights organizations have documented numerous instances of prison abuse, highlighting inadequate food, health care, and poor living conditions.

In response to the court's decision, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the ruling, insisting the current policy of minimal conditions as per Israeli law would persist. The court, however, has mandated steps to ensure prisoners receive sufficient food, reinforcing the legal obligation to maintain basic human rights standards in detention facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)