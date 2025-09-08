Mushroom Tragedy: Erin Patterson's Life Sentence

In a landmark ruling, the Victorian Supreme Court has sentenced Erin Patterson to life in prison for the grisly murder of her estranged husband's relatives. The court found her guilty of using death cap mushrooms to poison her parents-in-law and their relatives, tragically cutting short three lives.

The sensational case captivated audiences nationwide and even gained international attention, prompting the court to make an unprecedented decision to broadcast the sentencing live. Justice Christopher Beale emphasized the profound betrayal of trust executed by Patterson, underlying the emotional and familial devastation wrought by her actions.

Patterson maintained her innocence, insisting the addition of the lethal mushrooms was accidental. However, the court remained unconvinced, noting her apparent intention to eliminate her husband as well. With the option to appeal within 28 days, Patterson's fate hangs on her next legal move.

(With inputs from agencies.)