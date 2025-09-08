Left Menu

NIA Launches Widespread Terror Probe Raids

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir as part of a terror conspiracy investigation. Key areas targeted include Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. Further details from the investigation are yet to be released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 08:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a series of searches at 22 locations on Monday, spanning across five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The coordinated operations are part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged terror conspiracy, spearheaded by the agency. High-profile areas such as Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir have been focal points of these investigations.

While authorities have confirmed the scope and scale of the searches, they have yet to share further details regarding the findings or any potential leads derived from this sweep.

