China Sanctions Japanese Lawmaker Over Criticism
China has imposed sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei, known in Chinese as Shi Ping, for his criticisms of the Chinese Communist Party. The sanctions include freezing his assets in China and barring his entry, following accusations of interfering in China's internal affairs.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei, also known in Chinese as Shi Ping. Shi, a naturalized Japanese citizen born in China, is noted for his outspoken criticisms of the Chinese Communist Party.
The ministry accused Shi of spreading misinformation on sensitive topics including Taiwan and the Diaoyu Islands, alleging violations of the 1972 China-Japan statement by interfering in China's internal affairs and undermining its sovereignty.
Shi's assets in China will be frozen, and he, along with his family, will be denied entry to China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Shi dismissed the sanctions on social media, calling them 'a mere farce.' Reuters reports that he did not comment further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
