Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of coordinated raids across West Bengal, focusing on individuals and businesses allegedly involved in a sand smuggling racket, a senior official reported.

Raids were executed in various locations, including Behala, Regent Park, Bidhannagar, and Kalyani. The operation was heavily backed by central security forces as they honed in on key figures.

Central to the investigation is Sheikh Jahirul, noted as a prominent player in the racket within Jhargram district. The ED is conducting intensive searches at his Gopiballavpur residence near Subarnarekha River, targeting his extensive involvement in illegal sand extraction and trade.