The controversial US Naval strike on a boat in the Caribbean, suspected of drug trafficking, has drawn criticism from the international law community. On September 2, 2025, 11 individuals were killed in what experts argue is a clear violation of international law.

Despite US claims that the deceased were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, legal scholars assert that the attack violates the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and existing bilateral treaties. These agreements emphasize the protection of the right to life and due process. Bypassing these legal frameworks for unilateral action could damage trust in future international agreements.

Critics, including law specialists, argue that the US was not engaged in an armed conflict environment and suggest that the label "narco-terrorist" lacks legal recognition. This incident underscores the challenges of enforcing international human rights laws against powerful states, highlighting the complexities of balancing national security and human rights obligations.

