Tragic Demise: Lawyer's Leap into the Tapi

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was part of Congress' legal team for MP Rahul Gandhi, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river. Suffering from depression, he took the step on September 4, as confirmed by police. His actions followed a phone call to his junior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Firoz Pathan, a lawyer who was part of the Congress' legal team representing MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, reportedly ended his life by jumping into the Tapi river.

The incident occurred on September 4, with police stating that Pathan had been suffering from depression. He made a final call to his junior colleague before taking this drastic step.

The local fire department launched a search operation hampered by the river's strong current. In the following days, Pathan's body washed ashore at Ubharat beach. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and commenced a probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

