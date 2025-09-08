Tragic Demise: Lawyer's Leap into the Tapi

In a tragic turn of events, Firoz Pathan, a lawyer who was part of the Congress' legal team representing MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, reportedly ended his life by jumping into the Tapi river.

The incident occurred on September 4, with police stating that Pathan had been suffering from depression. He made a final call to his junior colleague before taking this drastic step.

The local fire department launched a search operation hampered by the river's strong current. In the following days, Pathan's body washed ashore at Ubharat beach. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and commenced a probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)