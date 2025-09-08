Mystery Gunmen Strike in Delhi: A Community on Edge
A 24-year-old man, Abdul Wahid, was injured in a shooting by unidentified assailants in Delhi's New Usmanpur area. The incident occurred as Wahid was returning home with his cousins. A case of attempted murder has been registered as police investigate the motive behind the attack.
A chilling shooting incident unfolded in Delhi's New Usmanpur area, leaving a young man injured and a community shaken. Abdul Wahid, 24, was targeted by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Sunday evening.
The attack occurred as Wahid and his cousins were returning home after closing their shop in Gandhi Nagar. Near 2nd Pushta, the assailants fired at Wahid before making a swift escape.
In response, police registered a case of attempted murder and launched an investigation. Crime and forensic teams collected evidence as authorities work to uncover the shooters' identities and motives.
