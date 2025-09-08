Left Menu

Mystery Gunmen Strike in Delhi: A Community on Edge

A 24-year-old man, Abdul Wahid, was injured in a shooting by unidentified assailants in Delhi's New Usmanpur area. The incident occurred as Wahid was returning home with his cousins. A case of attempted murder has been registered as police investigate the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:49 IST
Mystery Gunmen Strike in Delhi: A Community on Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling shooting incident unfolded in Delhi's New Usmanpur area, leaving a young man injured and a community shaken. Abdul Wahid, 24, was targeted by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Sunday evening.

The attack occurred as Wahid and his cousins were returning home after closing their shop in Gandhi Nagar. Near 2nd Pushta, the assailants fired at Wahid before making a swift escape.

In response, police registered a case of attempted murder and launched an investigation. Crime and forensic teams collected evidence as authorities work to uncover the shooters' identities and motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Shooting: Haryana Man Killed in California Over Street Dispute

Tragic Shooting: Haryana Man Killed in California Over Street Dispute

 India
2
Supreme Court Denies Extended Bail for Vikas Yadav in High-Profile Murder Case

Supreme Court Denies Extended Bail for Vikas Yadav in High-Profile Murder Ca...

 India
3
Tripura Launches 100-Day Cancer Screening Initiative Under NHM

Tripura Launches 100-Day Cancer Screening Initiative Under NHM

 India
4
BRS Protests Urea Shortage, Skips Vice Presidential Election

BRS Protests Urea Shortage, Skips Vice Presidential Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025