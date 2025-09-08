Left Menu

China Sanctions Japanese Lawmaker Amidst Diplomatic Row Over Free Speech

China has sanctioned Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei, criticizing his views on sensitive topics like Taiwan and Hong Kong. Tokyo condemned this as an assault on free expression, demanding swift withdrawal of the measures. China accuses Seki of damaging its sovereignty, while Seki dismisses the sanctions as inconsequential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:58 IST
In a striking diplomatic escalation, China announced on Monday sanctions against Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei. The outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party, originally from China, is accused of spreading 'fallacies' on contentious issues, such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Diaoyu Islands.

Japan swiftly rebuked the sanctioning move. Government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi described the sanctions as an 'unacceptable attempt to stifle free expression' within Japan's democratic framework. Tokyo has urged Beijing to rescind these sanctions, underscoring lawmakers' freedom of expression as a fundamental democratic right.

China's countermeasures include freezing any potential property of Seki in China and blocking his and his family's entry to the mainland. Despite the diplomatic tensions, Seki remains defiant, viewing the sanctions as ineffective and dismissing them as a 'mere farce.'

