Supreme Court Denies Extended Bail for Vikas Yadav in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court refused to extend the interim bail of Vikas Yadav, convicted in the Nitish Katara murder case. The case, previously heard by various benches, involves Yadav seeking bail for personal reasons. The court directed him to approach the Delhi High Court for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:08 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea to extend the interim bail of Vikas Yadav, convicted in the high-profile Nitish Katara murder case. Yadav, who is serving a 25-year sentence, was seeking more time out of jail for personal circumstances, including an upcoming marriage.

Despite previous bail extensions, the court advised Yadav to file a new application directly with the Delhi High Court. His counsel, senior advocate S Gurukrishna, argued for a four-day extension to allow time to approach the high court, but the plea was rejected.

This decision comes after the Delhi High Court also denied extending Yadav's bail, citing jurisdiction issues. Yadav, who has spent over 23 years in jail, has been supported by different legal avenues in recent weeks, including the attempt to secure bail for family obligations.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

