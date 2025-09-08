Left Menu

Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

Israel has intensified airstrikes on Gaza, issuing a 'mighty hurricane' as a final warning to Hamas. This comes after U.S. President Trump's demand for the release of hostages and Hamas' potential ceasefire agreement. The conflict continues with high casualties and severe humanitarian outcomes in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has announced plans to increase airstrikes on Gaza, labeling it a 'mighty hurricane' and a final ultimatum to Hamas. This act seeks to pressure the militant group to comply with U.S. President Donald Trump's demands to release all hostages and lay down arms.

The ongoing assault has devastated Gaza City, with Israeli forces targeting key neighborhoods amid fierce air and ground attacks. Civilians suffer dire consequences, with thousands displaced, and mounting casualties reported, as the conflict shows no sign of resolution.

The international community watches closely as negotiations teeter on the edge, contingent on Hamas' response to Trump's proposal and Israel's strategic stance. The humanitarian crisis deepens, spotlighting the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

