Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has announced plans to increase airstrikes on Gaza, labeling it a 'mighty hurricane' and a final ultimatum to Hamas. This act seeks to pressure the militant group to comply with U.S. President Donald Trump's demands to release all hostages and lay down arms.

The ongoing assault has devastated Gaza City, with Israeli forces targeting key neighborhoods amid fierce air and ground attacks. Civilians suffer dire consequences, with thousands displaced, and mounting casualties reported, as the conflict shows no sign of resolution.

The international community watches closely as negotiations teeter on the edge, contingent on Hamas' response to Trump's proposal and Israel's strategic stance. The humanitarian crisis deepens, spotlighting the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

