Assam's Stand: The Ongoing Pushback Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators
The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has deported 18 Bangladeshi infiltrators and is taking measures to ensure they don't return. Sarma shared these updates on social media, emphasizing the state's commitment to managing illegal immigration. Assam shares a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.
In a post on X, Sarma addressed public feedback on these efforts, assuring that protocol-driven measures are being rigorously applied. However, he refrained from disclosing the exact district these individuals were deported from.
Details shared on social media indicate a consistent pushback against illegal immigrants. Earlier, 13 infiltrators were sent back, amidst a robust initiative across districts such as Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar, which share a significant border with Bangladesh. To date, over 450 suspected infiltrators have been deported.
