Assam's Stand: The Ongoing Pushback Against Bangladeshi Infiltrators

The Assam government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, intensifies its campaign against illegal immigration by deporting 18 Bangladeshi infiltrators. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure that illegal immigrants do not return to the state.

In a post on X, Sarma addressed public feedback on these efforts, assuring that protocol-driven measures are being rigorously applied. However, he refrained from disclosing the exact district these individuals were deported from.

Details shared on social media indicate a consistent pushback against illegal immigrants. Earlier, 13 infiltrators were sent back, amidst a robust initiative across districts such as Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar, which share a significant border with Bangladesh. To date, over 450 suspected infiltrators have been deported.

(With inputs from agencies.)