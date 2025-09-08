Left Menu

Daring Encounter in Kulgam: Two Terrorists Down, Soldiers Injured

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, two unidentified terrorists were killed, and three soldiers were injured during a gunfight. The encounter began after terrorists opened fire on security forces conducting a search operation in the Gudar forest. The military operation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:53 IST
Daring Encounter in Kulgam: Two Terrorists Down, Soldiers Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, two unidentified terrorists were neutralized, and three soldiers sustained injuries. Authorities launched the search in Gudar forest after receiving intelligence about militant presence.

The situation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists fired on security forces. Vigilant soldiers quickly responded, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist while a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries.

Another militant was killed later, increasing the toll of insurgents to two. The operation remains active as military units ascertain the identities of the deceased militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

 South Africa
2
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

 India
3
Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

 Global
4
Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025