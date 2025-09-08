Daring Encounter in Kulgam: Two Terrorists Down, Soldiers Injured

In a significant operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, two unidentified terrorists were neutralized, and three soldiers sustained injuries. Authorities launched the search in Gudar forest after receiving intelligence about militant presence.

The situation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists fired on security forces. Vigilant soldiers quickly responded, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist while a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries.

Another militant was killed later, increasing the toll of insurgents to two. The operation remains active as military units ascertain the identities of the deceased militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)