Daring Encounter in Kulgam: Two Terrorists Down, Soldiers Injured
In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, two unidentified terrorists were killed, and three soldiers were injured during a gunfight. The encounter began after terrorists opened fire on security forces conducting a search operation in the Gudar forest. The military operation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify the assailants.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, two unidentified terrorists were neutralized, and three soldiers sustained injuries. Authorities launched the search in Gudar forest after receiving intelligence about militant presence.
The situation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists fired on security forces. Vigilant soldiers quickly responded, resulting in the elimination of one terrorist while a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries.
Another militant was killed later, increasing the toll of insurgents to two. The operation remains active as military units ascertain the identities of the deceased militants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maoist-Security Forces Clash in Jharkhand Leaves One Dead
Deadly Encounter: TSPC Members Face FIR After Palamu Gunfight
Deadly Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces vs. TSPC Rebels
Tragic Encounter: Security Forces Clash with TSPC in Jharkhand
Security Forces Nab Naxalites and Seize Explosives in Sukma