Jerusalem Bus Stop Shooting: Tragedy Amid Escalating Tensions

An unsettling scene unfolded on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday when two Palestinian gunmen targeted a bus stop, tragically ending six lives in one of the city's most lethal attacks in recent years. Dashcam footage from the site depicted individuals desperately fleeing for cover as gunfire erupted.

Ester Lugasi, one of the injured, recounted the terrifying ordeal from her hospital bed, sharing her belief in imminent death as the shots rang out. Among the deceased were a 50-year-old man, a woman in her fifties, and three men in their thirties. The attack left 11 others wounded, with six in serious conditions due to gunshot injuries.

Israeli officials quickly identified the assailants as Palestinians from the West Bank. Though no group claimed responsibility, Hamas and Islamic Jihad both expressed support for the attackers. The Israeli Prime Minister asserted that forces were actively pursuing those who assisted the gunmen, emphasizing the recovery of multiple weapons at the scene. A strong security presence was established in response to the attack, as the military and police embarked on an exhaustive search for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)