Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Familial Fatality in Prayagraj
A land dispute in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, turned deadly as a man, influenced by alcohol, allegedly killed his 25-year-old son with an axe. The tragedy occurred after a heated argument over land sale between Lalji Yadav and his son Vinod Kumar Yadav. Authorities have detained the suspect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:15 IST
A land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district ended in tragedy when a father allegedly murdered his son during an alcohol-fueled argument, police reported.
The incident unfolded late on Sunday in Ahivipur village when Lalji alias Bahraich Yadav engaged in a heated debate with his elder son, Vinod Kumar Yadav, over land sale issues.
Police investigations revealed Lalji attacked his son with an axe, resulting in instant death. Authorities have detained the suspect, while the deceased's body awaits a post-mortem. Further legal procedures are underway.
