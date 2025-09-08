Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Familial Fatality in Prayagraj

A land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district ended in tragedy when a father allegedly murdered his son during an alcohol-fueled argument, police reported.

The incident unfolded late on Sunday in Ahivipur village when Lalji alias Bahraich Yadav engaged in a heated debate with his elder son, Vinod Kumar Yadav, over land sale issues.

Police investigations revealed Lalji attacked his son with an axe, resulting in instant death. Authorities have detained the suspect, while the deceased's body awaits a post-mortem. Further legal procedures are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)