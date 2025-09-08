Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Familial Fatality in Prayagraj

A land dispute in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, turned deadly as a man, influenced by alcohol, allegedly killed his 25-year-old son with an axe. The tragedy occurred after a heated argument over land sale between Lalji Yadav and his son Vinod Kumar Yadav. Authorities have detained the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:15 IST
Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Familial Fatality in Prayagraj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district ended in tragedy when a father allegedly murdered his son during an alcohol-fueled argument, police reported.

The incident unfolded late on Sunday in Ahivipur village when Lalji alias Bahraich Yadav engaged in a heated debate with his elder son, Vinod Kumar Yadav, over land sale issues.

Police investigations revealed Lalji attacked his son with an axe, resulting in instant death. Authorities have detained the suspect, while the deceased's body awaits a post-mortem. Further legal procedures are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

 South Africa
2
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

 India
3
Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

 Global
4
Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025