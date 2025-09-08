Legal Challenge: NHAI's Use of CLAT-PG Scores for Recruitment Under Scrutiny

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is reconsidering its decision to use CLAT-PG scores as a criterion for recruiting lawyers, following a challenge in the Delhi High Court. The issue arose from an August 11 notification that used these scores as the basis for selecting 44 legal professionals.

A bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was informed of the extension of the application deadline, allowing until September 25 for submissions. The challenge, presented by lawyer Shannu Bahgel, argues that CLAT-PG scores are designed for academic evaluation, not public employment, rendering the notification arbitrary and irrational.

The court, recording NHAI's submissions, scheduled further discussions for September 18. The petition underscores the alleged limitations imposed by the policy on diverse candidates, potentially excluding qualified law graduates and practicing advocates who did not take the specified exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)