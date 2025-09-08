New Zealand Fugitive Tom Phillips Shot Dead; Children Safe

In a dramatic turn of events, New Zealand fugitive Tom Phillips was shot dead by police on Monday, bringing a long-standing manhunt to a close. The three children, who had been missing alongside him, have been found safe and well.

Phillips, who had evaded arrest since late 2021, engaged in a violent confrontation with New Zealand police. The incident unfolded in Waikato when police laid road spikes to intercept Phillips after an attempted store robbery. A police officer was injured but survived the gunfire exchange, ultimately resulting in Phillips' death.

Authorities discovered the children safe, quelling a nationwide concern about their welfare. A heartfelt statement from their mother expressed relief at their return. The scenario has sparked national debate over how Phillips managed to avoid capture for an extended period in the isolated Waikato region.

(With inputs from agencies.)