Left Menu

New Zealand Fugitive Tom Phillips Shot Dead; Children Safe

New Zealand fugitive Tom Phillips, wanted for nearly four years, was shot dead by police following an attempted arrest in Waikato. His three children, previously missing, were found safe. A police officer was injured during the confrontation. Phillips had been elusive, using New Zealand's dense bush as cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:39 IST
New Zealand Fugitive Tom Phillips Shot Dead; Children Safe

In a dramatic turn of events, New Zealand fugitive Tom Phillips was shot dead by police on Monday, bringing a long-standing manhunt to a close. The three children, who had been missing alongside him, have been found safe and well.

Phillips, who had evaded arrest since late 2021, engaged in a violent confrontation with New Zealand police. The incident unfolded in Waikato when police laid road spikes to intercept Phillips after an attempted store robbery. A police officer was injured but survived the gunfire exchange, ultimately resulting in Phillips' death.

Authorities discovered the children safe, quelling a nationwide concern about their welfare. A heartfelt statement from their mother expressed relief at their return. The scenario has sparked national debate over how Phillips managed to avoid capture for an extended period in the isolated Waikato region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dayadharm Conclave Champions Unity, Launches Talent Nurturing Program

Dayadharm Conclave Champions Unity, Launches Talent Nurturing Program

 India
2
Railway Unions Challenge Contractual Hiring Plans

Railway Unions Challenge Contractual Hiring Plans

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Student's Lonely Struggle Ends in Heartbreak at BC Hostel

Tragic Loss: Student's Lonely Struggle Ends in Heartbreak at BC Hostel

 India
4
Medha Patkar Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Longstanding Defamation Battle

Medha Patkar Withdraws Supreme Court Plea in Longstanding Defamation Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025