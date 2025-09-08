Tragic Wave of Suicides Prompts Action in Shahjahanpur

In a disturbing trend, four individuals, among them two minor girls, reportedly ended their lives by leaping off bridges into rivers in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, over the past few days, according to local police reports.

To prevent further tragedies, police have ramped up surveillance by deploying officers at various bridges across the rivers identified as potential hotspots. Shahjahanpur's Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, has confirmed these efforts, describing a recent incident involving a 60-year-old man, Aditya Saxena, who jumped from a bridge after arriving on a motorcycle.

Amid these alarming occurrences, local authorities urge vigilance among families and communities, especially for individuals displaying signs of distress. Police emphasize the need for counseling and prompt communication with law enforcement to avert further loss of life.