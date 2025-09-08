Demand for CBI Probe into DMFT Fund Misuse in Bokaro

Babulal Marandi, the Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly, has raised serious allegations of embezzlement involving the Bokaro District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT). Marandi has demanded a CBI probe, asserting that items bought with DMFT funds were overpriced by several times the market rate.

According to Marandi, funds totaling Rs 631 crore were misused during 2024-25 and 2025-26. He cited purchases like generator sets and school tabs at inflated prices, claiming widespread loot. Marandi suspects high-level involvement, demanding an investigation beyond state agencies.

The state government, represented by JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey, confirmed it is already probing the claims and promised necessary actions against those at fault. Pandey questioned accountability within Marandi's own party, given that a BJP MP is part of the monitoring committee.

