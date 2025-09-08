Demand for CBI Probe into DMFT Fund Misuse in Bokaro
Babulal Marandi, Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand, alleges significant embezzlement of funds in Bokaro's District Mineral Foundation Trust. He claims funds were used to purchase items at inflated prices, calling for a CBI probe. The ruling party insists on ongoing state investigations into the allegations.
- Country:
- India
Babulal Marandi, the Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly, has raised serious allegations of embezzlement involving the Bokaro District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT). Marandi has demanded a CBI probe, asserting that items bought with DMFT funds were overpriced by several times the market rate.
According to Marandi, funds totaling Rs 631 crore were misused during 2024-25 and 2025-26. He cited purchases like generator sets and school tabs at inflated prices, claiming widespread loot. Marandi suspects high-level involvement, demanding an investigation beyond state agencies.
The state government, represented by JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey, confirmed it is already probing the claims and promised necessary actions against those at fault. Pandey questioned accountability within Marandi's own party, given that a BJP MP is part of the monitoring committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Community Unites for Road Construction Amid Government Inaction in Jharkhand
Shock in Jharkhand as Man Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Minor
High-Stakes Showdown: Maoist Commander Amit Hansda Falls in Jharkhand Encounter
Tragic Discovery: Woman's Body Found Ablaze in Jharkhand
BJP Stages Protest Over Surya Hansda Encounter and Land Acquisition in Jharkhand