The Collapse of Vadodara Bridge: A Preventable Tragedy?

The Vadodara bridge collapse on July 9, which resulted in 22 deaths, had undergone inspection just two months prior. Following the incident, the Gujarat government suspended four officials for negligence. Moreover, a state-wide inspection of other bridges led to the closure of several found unsafe.

Updated: 08-09-2025 18:04 IST
The Collapse of Vadodara Bridge: A Preventable Tragedy?
The tragic collapse of a bridge in Vadodara on July 9, which claimed 22 lives, was examined by the Gujarat government just two months before its downfall, as was revealed in the assembly. The incident has since spurred heightened scrutiny and accountability within the state's infrastructure management.

During the Monsoon session, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel informed the assembly that four Road and Buildings department officials faced suspension for negligence. Despite an inspection on May 15, the bridge's state of disrepair led to vehicles crashing into the Mahisagar River.

In response to safety concerns, an extensive inspection of over 6,500 bridges across Gujarat resulted in the closure of 148 bridges to heavy vehicles, and 18 to all traffic. Maintenance and replacement plans are now underway to prevent future catastrophes.

