Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legality of CBI FIR in Land-for-Jobs Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the prominent RJD leader, is seeking the dismissal of the CBI's FIR in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, questioning its legality before the Delhi High Court. His counsel argued that the investigation lacked the required sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, rendering it unlawful.

Accusations against Yadav tie back to his time as the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009, alleging that he facilitated group D appointments in exchange for land. The CBI contends that Yadav is strategically delaying proceedings. Meanwhile, a Delhi High Court judge pointed out that the sanction requirement strictly applies to PC Act offenses.

Yadav contests that this case, filed many years after initial inquiries were concluded, constitutes an abuse of legal process and accuses it of being politically motivated. Despite setbacks in higher courts, the debate over the legitimacy of the FIR continues, attracting significant political and media attention.

