Jewellery Heist in East Delhi: Arrests Made

In a significant breakthrough, two men have been apprehended in connection with a burglary at a locked residence in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The thieves made off with valuable gold jewellery and over Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The incident unfolded on September 3 in the early hours when the burglars targeted a home in Pocket-1, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, while the family was away in Haridwar. A neighbor alerted the family about the break-in, prompting them to discover the ransacked state of their home upon return. A case was swiftly registered, and investigations commenced under relevant sections of the BNS.

Efforts to apprehend the burglars involved scanning over 50 CCTV cameras and tracking their escape route for more than 10 kilometers. These efforts culminated in the arrest of one suspect, Rashid alias Ashif, a Kalyanpuri resident with a criminal past. During interrogation, Rashid disclosed details of the burglary, leading to the arrest of jeweller Ashok Kumar, who purchased the stolen jewellery. Police are now pursuing another accomplice, Imtiyaz Ansari, who remains at large.

