Operation Rahat: Indian Army's Lifeline in Flood-Hit Regions

Operation Rahat by the Indian Army's Western Command encompasses extensive humanitarian aid in flood-ravaged Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Over 82 HADR missions have led to mass evacuations, medical aid distribution, and essential supplies delivery, demonstrating efficient collaboration with civil bodies to restore connectivity and infrastructure rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted humanitarian effort labeled Operation Rahat, the Indian Army's Western Command has been spearheading significant aid to flood-battered regions in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Lives have been saved and crucial infrastructures are being restored amidst nature's wrath that has taken several lives.

Over the past fortnight, the Army executed 82 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions. Aided by 59 Army columns and 17 Engineer Task Forces, the efforts culminated in the evacuation of more than 6,000 individuals, including paramilitary personnel. The forces have positioned critical aid delivery measures, distributing medicines, water, and tons of rations while evacuating thousands.

Indian Army aviation units, backed by the Air Force, orchestrated over 250 hours of sorties using a fleet of helicopters to bolster relief operations. The restoration of roads and strategic installations is being fast-tracked, ensuring that normalcy returns quickly to impacted communities, highlighting the nation's unified response strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

