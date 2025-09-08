Delhi Lawyers Unite for Flood Relief Efforts
The Delhi High Court Bar Association thanked its members for helping flood victims in Punjab and other affected regions. The association expressed solidarity, concern, and conveyed condolences to families who lost loved ones due to the floods, which caused extensive devastation and loss of life and property.
The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) extended gratitude to its members for their timely contribution in assisting victims of recent floods in Punjab and across the nation. Their efforts have provided crucial food, shelter, and medical aid to those affected.
In a statement, the DHCBA expressed solidarity with residents of the inundated areas, offering heartfelt condolences to families enduring the loss of loved ones. The association emphasized the gravity of the situation and the collective pain experienced by the community.
The extensive devastation wrought by the floods has led to significant hardships, including the loss of numerous lives and properties. DHCBA's response highlights the legal community's commitment to supporting disaster-stricken regions through coordinated relief efforts.
