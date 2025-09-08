Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's Foreign Aid Withholding

The Trump administration has approached the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping to gain support for withholding $4 billion in foreign aid, despite a federal judge's ruling insisting on disbursement. The Justice Department is challenging the order while Congress's appropriation deadline of September 30 looms.

The funds, aimed at international aid, peace-keeping, and democracy promotion, face expiration unless the administration complies. After losing a case brought by aid groups, the administration pledged to allocate $6.5 billion of the funds but sought to rescind $4 billion via a 'pocket rescission', bypassing congressional approval.

The U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the judge's ruling, triggering another appeal by the administration. Historically, the Supreme Court has leaned conservative, often siding with Trump's administration. A prior decision in March thwarted a similar attempt to withhold $2 billion already earmarked for aid work.

(With inputs from agencies.)