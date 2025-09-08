Himachal Government's Pay Grade Controversy: Employees' Victory or Temporary Reprieve?

Facing backlash from employee unions and political opposition, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to hold in abeyance a controversial notification regarding employee pay grades. The original September 6 announcement threatened to reduce salaries for around 14,000 employees.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has clarified the government's stance, emphasizing the importance of considering humanitarian concerns during policy changes. The BJP criticized the move, branding the Congress-led administration as anti-employee.

Employee unions met with the Chief Minister, leading to a temporary suspension of the decision. The state remains tense as employees await a definitive resolution to the pay grade issue.