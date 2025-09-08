Drone Warfare: Southern Israel's Ongoing Battle with Yemen's Houthis

On Monday, Israel's military successfully intercepted a drone that was launched from Yemen, following the sounding of sirens near Eilat. This incident occurred a day after an airport near the southern city was hit by a drone, launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Later the same day, sirens blared across the Negev area due to another drone intrusion, though the military did not specify its fate. The Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed operations after a temporary shutdown when a drone attack hit the arrivals hall on Sunday.

The Iran-backed Houthis confirmed targeting Ramon Airport, among other locations, using three drones. The Houthis have been launching these attacks as an expression of solidarity with Palestine since the conflict in Gaza erupted. In response, Israel has conducted airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, including the strategic Hodeidah port.