Left Menu

Drone Warfare: Southern Israel's Ongoing Battle with Yemen's Houthis

Israel's military intercepted a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis following several attacks near Eilat. The incident comes amid ongoing tensions, as the Houthis continue launching drones and missiles at Israel, citing solidarity with Palestinians. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes on Houthi-held regions in Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:01 IST
Drone Warfare: Southern Israel's Ongoing Battle with Yemen's Houthis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Israel's military successfully intercepted a drone that was launched from Yemen, following the sounding of sirens near Eilat. This incident occurred a day after an airport near the southern city was hit by a drone, launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Later the same day, sirens blared across the Negev area due to another drone intrusion, though the military did not specify its fate. The Ramon Airport near Eilat resumed operations after a temporary shutdown when a drone attack hit the arrivals hall on Sunday.

The Iran-backed Houthis confirmed targeting Ramon Airport, among other locations, using three drones. The Houthis have been launching these attacks as an expression of solidarity with Palestine since the conflict in Gaza erupted. In response, Israel has conducted airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, including the strategic Hodeidah port.

TRENDING

1
Revanth Reddy's Vision: Transforming Hyderabad with Godavari Water Projects

Revanth Reddy's Vision: Transforming Hyderabad with Godavari Water Projects

 India
2
Eurozone Bond Yields Hit Low Amid Soft U.S. Data and Political Uncertainty

Eurozone Bond Yields Hit Low Amid Soft U.S. Data and Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as JLP Sees Reduced Majority

Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as JLP Sees Reduced Majority

 Jamaica
4
Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege

Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025