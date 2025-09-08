Fierce Encounter in Kulgam: Bravery Amidst Conflict

In a fierce encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, two terrorists and two soldiers lost their lives, while an Army Major sustained injuries. The encounter began following a targeted search operation prompted by specific intelligence regarding terrorist presence.

The confrontation occurred in the Gudar forest area after the security forces faced gunfire from the militants. The skirmish resulted in the deaths of Sub Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, with the major's injuries reported to be stable.

Army's Chinar Corps expressed homage to the fallen soldiers' sacrifice. The operation, carried out jointly by the Army, CRPF, and police, is believed to have neutralized a local and a foreign militant. The Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, praised the bravery and collaboration in the mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)