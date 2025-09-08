Swiss Medics Protest Against Gaza War: Hunger Strike Outside Parliament

Swiss medics have commenced a hunger protest outside the nation's parliament, urging decisively for a more critical stance against Israel over its actions in Gaza. This demonstration comes in response to perceived inaction by Swiss authorities amidst ongoing conflict.

Participants, clad in medical attire stained with fake blood, take turns fasting for 24 hours during the parliamentary session, symbolizing the urgent need for action. Professor Pietro Majno-Hurst, a vocal advocate, emphasized the struggle faced by healthcare workers in conflict zones.

The protest aligns with prior university actions as famines strike Gaza. Professor Karl Blanchet called for governmental change, describing current responses as cowardly. Switzerland's Foreign Ministry reiterated concern but cited legal limitations on sanction autonomy.

