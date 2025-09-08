Left Menu

Swiss Medics Protest Against Gaza War: Hunger Strike Outside Parliament

Swiss medics launched a hunger protest outside the Swiss parliament to pressure the government for a tougher stance on Israel regarding the Gaza conflict. They demand sanctions on Israel and recognition of a Palestinian state. The protest follows broader dissatisfaction with Switzerland's cautious approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss medics have commenced a hunger protest outside the nation's parliament, urging decisively for a more critical stance against Israel over its actions in Gaza. This demonstration comes in response to perceived inaction by Swiss authorities amidst ongoing conflict.

Participants, clad in medical attire stained with fake blood, take turns fasting for 24 hours during the parliamentary session, symbolizing the urgent need for action. Professor Pietro Majno-Hurst, a vocal advocate, emphasized the struggle faced by healthcare workers in conflict zones.

The protest aligns with prior university actions as famines strike Gaza. Professor Karl Blanchet called for governmental change, describing current responses as cowardly. Switzerland's Foreign Ministry reiterated concern but cited legal limitations on sanction autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

