MCOCA Invoked Against Notorious Maharashtra Gang
Latur police have applied the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act against Ajinkya Nilkanth Mule and his gang after a violent incident at a bar. Mule assaulted Ajay Babasaheb Chinchole and has a history of 25 criminal cases. Authority permission led to MCOCA charges and a comprehensive charge sheet.
The Latur police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against notorious history-sheeter Ajinkya Nilkanth Mule and his gang, an official revealed on Monday. This came after a violent altercation earlier this year in which Mule played a key role.
In March, Mule and his associates attacked Ajay Babasaheb Chinchole at an Ambajogai Road bar after he refused to settle their bill. Armed with a knife, iron cutter, rod, and a beer bottle, they assaulted Chinchole, stripped him, paraded him, and robbed him of Rs 2200, the report states.
Chinchole's ordeal led to an FIR under several acts. Subsequent investigations revealed Mule's involvement in 25 severe cases, including armed robbery and extortion. With authorization from senior police officials, Mule and his crew have now been charged under the stringent MCOCA, and a detailed 2,403-page charge sheet has been submitted to the court.
