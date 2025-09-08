Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Muzaffarnagar Over Lineman's Electrocution

Former BJP MLA Vikram Saini led a protest after a lineman, Bijender, was electrocuted during maintenance work in Muzaffarnagar. Locals blocked traffic demanding action against the responsible officials. An inquiry is underway, and the police are working to calm the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests ignited in Muzaffarnagar as former BJP MLA Vikram Saini spearheaded a demonstration following the electrocution of Bijender, a 45-year-old lineman. According to authorities, Bijender was working on an electric pole despite the power shutdown when the fatal incident occurred.

In response, irate locals took to Biralsi village's streets, placing Bijender's body on the road to obstruct traffic. Their demands were clear: accountability from both the junior engineer and the sub-station officer of the Dudhli sub-power house.

Police spokesperson Circle Officer Ravishankar reported that an inquiry has been launched, and efforts are being made to placate the protesters. Meanwhile, Bijender's body is set for a post-mortem to further investigate the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

