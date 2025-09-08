Protests Erupt in Muzaffarnagar Over Lineman's Electrocution

Protests ignited in Muzaffarnagar as former BJP MLA Vikram Saini spearheaded a demonstration following the electrocution of Bijender, a 45-year-old lineman. According to authorities, Bijender was working on an electric pole despite the power shutdown when the fatal incident occurred.

In response, irate locals took to Biralsi village's streets, placing Bijender's body on the road to obstruct traffic. Their demands were clear: accountability from both the junior engineer and the sub-station officer of the Dudhli sub-power house.

Police spokesperson Circle Officer Ravishankar reported that an inquiry has been launched, and efforts are being made to placate the protesters. Meanwhile, Bijender's body is set for a post-mortem to further investigate the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)