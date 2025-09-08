Punjab Man Arrested with Massive Poppy Husk Haul in Ranchi

In a significant drug bust in Ranchi, police have arrested a man from Punjab with a large cache of poppy husk. According to authorities, the suspect, Sher Singh, 48, hails from Hargana in Punjab's Fatehgarh district.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, local law enforcement intercepted Singh's truck on National Highway 20 in Tamar, an area on the outskirts of Ranchi. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement discovered 293.67 kg of poppy husk packed in 12 bags, along with 33.48 tons of iron sponge.

The illegal consignment of poppy husk, valued at approximately Rs 9 lakh, led to Singh's arrest and subsequent charges under the NDPS Act. The Ormanjhi police station has registered the case as the investigation continues.

