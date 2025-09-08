Left Menu

Punjab Man Arrested with Massive Poppy Husk Haul in Ranchi

A 48-year-old man from Punjab, Sher Singh, was apprehended in Ranchi carrying 293.67 kg of poppy husk valued at Rs 9 lakh. His truck was intercepted based on a police tip-off. The seized items and Singh's involvement led to charges under the NDPS Act at Ormanjhi police station.

Sher Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust in Ranchi, police have arrested a man from Punjab with a large cache of poppy husk. According to authorities, the suspect, Sher Singh, 48, hails from Hargana in Punjab's Fatehgarh district.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, local law enforcement intercepted Singh's truck on National Highway 20 in Tamar, an area on the outskirts of Ranchi. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement discovered 293.67 kg of poppy husk packed in 12 bags, along with 33.48 tons of iron sponge.

The illegal consignment of poppy husk, valued at approximately Rs 9 lakh, led to Singh's arrest and subsequent charges under the NDPS Act. The Ormanjhi police station has registered the case as the investigation continues.

Latest News

