UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 48 relief trucks for flood-hit Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. Reinforcing solidarity, he announced Rs 5 crore aid for the affected states. Uttar Pradesh remains proactive in disaster relief, with effective management strategies and societal support leading the efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:17 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took decisive action on Monday, deploying 48 relief trucks from Saharanpur to provide critical supplies to flood-stricken regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. This initiative reflects a 'vital expression of human compassion,' according to an official statement.

In solidarity with affected states, Adityanath announced an additional financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The chief minister noted the strong disaster management frameworks in place, emphasizing that local organizations and the community plays an indispensable role in relief efforts.

The chief minister outlined proactive measures for disaster relief within Uttar Pradesh, noting support for flood-affected residents and infrastructure rebuilding. With continued aid and solidarity, Uttar Pradesh promises to lend a helping hand to any regions in need, exemplifying the nation's unity in adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

