Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat clarified that it did not endorse the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Although some media reports suggested otherwise, the Secretariat stated it has no role in the implementation of the act but is obligated to inform MLAs of the detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:03 IST
Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat refuted claims on Monday that it supported the application of the Public Safety Act against Doda MLA Mehraj Malik. The legislator, also the J-K unit president of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been detained and moved to Kathua district jail.

Speculations had surfaced in various media outlets, including social media and X (formerly known as Twitter), suggesting that the Assembly Secretariat gave its nod for Malik's detention. An official statement from the Secretariat, however, termed these allegations as 'factually incorrect and baseless.'

The Secretariat emphasized its responsibility, as outlined in Rule 260, is merely to notify MLAs of such detentions and has no influence over the enforcement of the Public Safety Act. The rule mandates the Speaker to inform the House or publish the information in the bulletin about detentions.

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
2
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
3
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global
4
Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025