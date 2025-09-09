Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat refuted claims on Monday that it supported the application of the Public Safety Act against Doda MLA Mehraj Malik. The legislator, also the J-K unit president of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been detained and moved to Kathua district jail.

Speculations had surfaced in various media outlets, including social media and X (formerly known as Twitter), suggesting that the Assembly Secretariat gave its nod for Malik's detention. An official statement from the Secretariat, however, termed these allegations as 'factually incorrect and baseless.'

The Secretariat emphasized its responsibility, as outlined in Rule 260, is merely to notify MLAs of such detentions and has no influence over the enforcement of the Public Safety Act. The rule mandates the Speaker to inform the House or publish the information in the bulletin about detentions.